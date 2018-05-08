A man apparently went under while trying to swim across the Mississippi River in St. Cloud on Monday, and a search for him is underway.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walk into the river near the 700 block of 5th Avenue N. and start swimming to the east side. They called police about 4:37 p.m. when they lost sight of the man as he reached the middle of the river, said police spokesman Jeff Oxton.

The man was wearing bluejeans and a white T-shirt when he was last seen.

Members of the St. Cloud Fire Department, the Stearns County Dive Team and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources used sonar and boats to search the river while the St. Cloud Police Department used a drone to conduct a ground and aerial search. They were unable to find the man, but planned to resume the search Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call the St. Cloud Police Department at 1-320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-320-255-1301. Tips can also be submitted at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.