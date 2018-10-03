A man got out of his vehicle after hitting a utility pole in central Minnesota, laid down on nearby tracks and was fatally run over by a train, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Hwy. 10 and 42nd Street SE. in Haven Township roughly 3 miles south of the St. Cloud Regional Airport, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s identity and other circumstances about the incident, which closed traffic on the highway in both directions for more than 4½ hours, have yet to be released.