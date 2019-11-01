A man was killed and his wife was injured early Friday in a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul that police said did not appear to be random.

Police said the incident occurred on the 1300 block of Davern Street at about 2:15 a.m. The site is near the busy W. 7th Street on a corner near a gas station, a strip mall and several apartment complexes.

The homicide was the third of the week for St. Paul and the 27th this year — a pace not seen in at least a decade. “Our officers and investigators are working hard to address the problem, and we’ve seen some progress,” police spokesman Steve Linders said.

According to police, a woman called 911 to report a shooting, and when officers arrived they found her sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and her husband dead in the driver’s seat.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was treated for an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve taken multiple illegally possessed guns off the streets, we’ve tracked down and arrested homicide suspects and we’ve focused our resources on the most violent crimes to prevent more shootings,” Linders said Friday morning..

St. Paul Police investigators on the scene of a shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will perform an autopsy to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

“It’s frustrating that people continue to use guns in our city, but our officers and investigators remain as committed as ever to doing everything they can to stop the violence,” Linders said.