Police have released the name of the man who was killed Saturday night when a car hit him in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Hailu Degaga, 73, died of traumatic injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. He was from Minneapolis.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Avenue S. and E. 22nd Street, Minneapolis police said.

Degaga was eastbound on 22nd Street and the motorist was southbound on 26th Avenue S. Stop signs control east-west traffic. There are no traffic controls in the north-south direction.

The woman whose car hit Degaga stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police spokesman John Elder said.

Nothing indicates that alcohol, unsafe speeds or distracted driving contributed to the crash, Elder said.

Degaga didn’t appear to be wearing a helmet, police said. First responders performed CPR at the scene. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.

Police are still investigating the incident.

