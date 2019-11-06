Authorities have identified the man killed early Monday in a single vehicle rollover crash in Ramsey as Michael Havelak.

Havelak, 41, of Ramsey, was driving in the 16300 block of NW. Armstrong Boulevard when his pickup truck went off the road about 12:45 a.m. The truck rolled into a ditch, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, said Lt. Andy Knotz with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

He was the lone occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene, Knotz said.

Havelak grew up in Columbia Heights and worked as a union carpenter for Oakdale-based Mulcahy Nickolaus. He enjoyed working on cars, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and going on ATV and snowmobile rides with friends, according to his online obituary.

“He was the hardest working man who loved all of his friends and family so deeply,” the obit read.

Havelak is survived by his wife of 14 years, Amber, and two sons.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Community United Methodist Church, 950 Gould Avenue NE., Columbia Heights.