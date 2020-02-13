Slippery conditions on a central Minnesota highway may have been a factor in a crash that left a man from Kimball dead.

A pickup truck heading north on Hwy. 15 hit a patch of ice just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and made contact with a southbound Buick Regal near Stearns County Road 8 in Maine Prairie Township, the State Patrol said.

The 67-year-old driver of the Regal was killed in the crash just north of Kimball. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, Ricky Allen Freitag, 57, of Rice, Minn., was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Freitag was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was detected, the patrol said.

Roads were icy and snow covered at the time, the patrol said.