The man killed during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers Friday afternoon in Gilbert, Minn., was identified Saturday as a 40-year-old Chaska resident.

Jeffrey John Golnick died of gunshot wounds suffered in the officer-involved shooting, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which is based in Ramsey.

Golnick was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a law enforcement pursuit in Gilbert, which is on the East Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota.

About 1:15 p.m. Friday, a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy and a Gilbert police officer were searching for an individual on a warrant, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is handling the investigation of the incident. The officers saw a vehicle they thought was linked to the wanted person when a person left the vehicle and started to run.

A chase on foot ended in an alley, where several shots were fired, the BCA said in a news release. Golnick died at the scene.

The BCA said in its release that authorities found a handgun at the scene.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for treatment of a noncritical gunshot wound. The police officer wasn’t hurt but was taken to a hospital in Virginia, Minn., for evaluation.

More information, including the names of officers involved, will be released after interviews with those involved and witnesses, authorities said Saturday.

According to court records, Golnick was convicted of use of deadly force against a peace officer in 2006 after being charged the year before following a confrontation with police in the Iron Range town of Virginia.

The Mesabi Daily News reported that during the Virginia incident, officers were fired upon as they descended the stairs to a basement apartment as they carried out a search warrant.

No one was hurt in that confrontation, the newspaper reported at the time.