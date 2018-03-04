A man was arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Minneapolis police said.
Police said they responded to a call about unknown trouble at the college around 1 p.m. Friday.
While en route, city officers were informed that campus officers had apprehended a man who had attempted to sexually assault a woman in a bathroom. When the victim screamed, several students and campus security officers intervened, according to preliminary police reports.
The man was taken into custody by the Minneapolis police and booked into the Hennepin County jail.
Charges are pending, police spokesman John Elder said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man in custody after attempted rape foiled at MCTC, police say
Several students and campus security officers intervened after hearing a scream, according to reports.
East Metro
Family: Vadnais Heights boy suspected of threat has autism
His grandfather said the reports of an arsenal in a Vadnais Heights home are exaggerated.
St. Paul
Listening House has no plans to follow 20-person daily limit
Neighbor complaints about litter and loitering led to City Council call to limit visitors.
St. Paul
Mother, son charged in death of St. Paul bicyclist leaving work at Brasa
Authorities initially identified them as suspects last year.
St. Paul
Archdiocese bankruptcy is dragging on, taking toll on all
Victims and parishes in Twin Cities Archdiocese dwell in uncertainty as bankruptcy enters its fourth year with no settlement in sight.