A man was arrested Friday for allegedly attempting to rape a woman at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Minneapolis police said.

Police said they responded to a call about unknown trouble at the college around 1 p.m. Friday.

While en route, city officers were informed that campus officers had apprehended a man who had attempted to sexually assault a woman in a bathroom. When the victim screamed, several students and campus security officers intervened, according to preliminary police reports.

The man was taken into custody by the Minneapolis police and booked into the Hennepin County jail.

Charges are pending, police spokesman John Elder said.