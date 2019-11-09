A man who crashed his car in north Minneapolis after being shot Saturday afternoon is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Map: Man shot, crashes car Map: Man shot, crashes car

Officers were called to the 4700 block of N. Lyndale Avenue around 4:45 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with critical injuries.

A 911 caller reported that a man fired at least six rounds from the alley before fleeing on foot, according to emergency dispatch audio.

No suspects are in custody, police said.