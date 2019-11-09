A man who crashed his car in north Minneapolis after being shot Saturday afternoon is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 4700 block of N. Lyndale Avenue around 4:45 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with critical injuries.
A 911 caller reported that a man fired at least six rounds from the alley before fleeing on foot, according to emergency dispatch audio.
No suspects are in custody, police said.