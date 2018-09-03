St. Paul police are investing an assault that took place blocks from the State Fair just after midnight Saturday.

Police responded to a call at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Albert Street and Breda Avenue on a report of a man who was critically injured and unconscious, police spokesman Steve Linders said.

Linders said the man was allegedly assaulted after leaving the fairgrounds, which are only a few blocks west of the area where the assault occurred. He remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and investigators are working to find what led up to the assault, Linders said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.