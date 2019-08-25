Minneapolis police are investigating an apparently gang-related shooting that occurred in north Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was dropped off at North Memorial Health Hospital about 8:30 p.m. with two gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials and police radio transmissions. Police learned that he was injured when gunfire broke out earlier that night on N. Aldrich Avenue, between W. Broadway and N. 21st Avenue, a block that has a reputation for violence.

According to the radio transmissions, extra officers were summoned to North Memorial after the shooting to provide crowd control as angry and grieving relatives descended on the hospital. The victim was gravely injured, according to a police report.

The area where the shooting occurred has a reputation for trouble, so much so that residents have taken to calling a nearby gas station by a grim nickname: the “Murder Station.”

Last December, an adjoining block was the site of a shooting that left three people injured, including a 14-year-old who was walking to the corner store with his sister.