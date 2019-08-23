A man was found shot to death in a home in the Jordan neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday night, police said.
Police went to the home on the 2700 block of Irving Avenue North after receiving a 911 call around 11:20 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead, apparently after having been shot.
The man’s identity has not yet been released and no one has been arrested.
Minneapolis Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
— STAFF REPORT
