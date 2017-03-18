A man found shot in a Minneapolis house died Friday night, police said.

About 10:50 p.m., Minneapolis police arrived at a house in the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue N. on a report of a shooting. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Several people were at the house at the time of the shooting, police said, and they were taken to City Hall for questioning. The Minneapolis police homicide unit is investigating the death, which is considered suspicious.

The man’s name and cause of the death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Police are asking anyone with information to text 847411, enter MPD a space and then the tip. People can also call 612-692-8477. All tips can remain anonymous.