A man was found in a vehicle fatally shot early Sunday in Duluth, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 62nd Avenue W., according to police.

Officers arrived and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

He was taken to a hospital and was soon declared dead.

No arrests have been announced.

The shooting occurred in a residential area on the southern edge of the city north of Interstate 35 and south of Cody Street.

