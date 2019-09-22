A man was found in a vehicle fatally shot early Sunday in Duluth, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 62nd Avenue W., according to police.
Officers arrived and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection.
He was taken to a hospital and was soon declared dead.
No arrests have been announced.
The shooting occurred in a residential area on the southern edge of the city north of Interstate 35 and south of Cody Street.
