A 19-year-old man was found guilty Tuesday of the daylight murders of another man and a baby on Minneapolis’ South Side two years ago.

Jquan McInnis, who was 17 when the shooting occurred, was facing twin counts of first-degree murder after being indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of Gustav Christianson and the 7-month old, Jayden Redden.

In the stipulated evidence trial, attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution submitted 249 agreed-upon exhibits and written closing arguments to Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding, who announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that Reding will likely issue her findings of facts and conclusions sometime next week. A sentencing date will be set later.

Authorities say that McInnis had targeted Christianson, apparently over a debt, and the infant happened to be in the car when the teenager opened fire.

According to a criminal complaint, McInnis was driving in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood on Oct. 9, 2016 when he spotted Christianson, sitting in the back seat of a parked car. McInnis reportedly circled the block once before getting out of the car and opening fire at the car with Christianson inside. Prosecutors said he then walked around the back of the car and fired again inside, shattering the rear window.

McInnis later told detectives that he hadn’t known that the baby was in the car. The infant who was strapped into a car seat, was hit in the chest, according to authorities. His father hoisted the car seat out of the car with his son in it, and drove to a nearby hospital, the complaint said, but the baby later died.

A grand jury later indicted McInnis on first-degree murder charges.

At the time of his charging, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said McInnis had no history of “violence with a weapon,” but that he was being charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime.

McInnis’s age at the time of the shooting means that he could avoid spending the rest of his life in prison, after the U.S. Supreme Court found it unconstitutional to sentence juvenile offenders to mandatory life imprisonment.

After the incident, police information from “multiple sources” about the existence of plots “being developed for revenge,” and later arrested a relative of the baby’s mother on suspicion of gun possession, according to court filings.