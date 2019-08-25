A suspected assault at a home in northwestern Minnesota sent deputies to the scene, where they found a man dead, authorities said.
A woman in connection with the incident late Friday west of Gonvick was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities have yet to disclose any other details about the death roughly 45 miles northwest of Bemidji or the arrest, and also haven't released the names of those involved.
