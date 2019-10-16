A man who apparently was assaulted was found dead early Wednesday in the street in Minneapolis, authorities said.

A call to 911 about 4:30 a.m. sent police to a residential area near 7th Street and 5th Avenue SE. in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, where officers found the man “suffering from what appears to be an assault,” a statement from police read.

Officers provided emergency medical attention to the man until paramedics arrived and took over. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to HCMC and soon declared dead, police added.

The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Members of the police crime lab collected evidence at the scene while officers spoke with people in the vicinity about the homicide.

Anyone with information about this death is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.