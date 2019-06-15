A man was found dead Saturday morning in south Minneapolis, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police found the victim about 5:30 a.m. near E. 37th Street and S. Clinton Avenue after responding to a report of gunfire. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released. Police encouraged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man found dead in Minneapolis; police investigate as homicide
A man was found dead Saturday morning in south Minneapolis, and police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police found the victim about 5:30…
Variety
Nurses strike deal with Children's Hospitals of Minnesota
Nurses have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Children's Hospitals of Minnesota, after union nurses had authorized their negotiating team to call for a strike.
Variety
Army Corps: Mississippi dredging began before floods receded
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it couldn't wait for spring floods to recede before starting to dredge the Mississippi River because of the volume of sand that needs to be removed.
Local
Children's Hospitals, nurses reach 3-year agreement
Teams representing the nurses and the hospitals met for 21 hours and agreed to address issues that included raises and the cost of health insurance.
St. Paul
St. Paul chief broke law detailing officers' firings, union says
Axtell criticized for discussing details of officer firings