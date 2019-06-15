A man was found dead Saturday morning in south Minneapolis, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police found the victim about 5:30 a.m. near E. 37th Street and S. Clinton Avenue after responding to a report of gunfire. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been released. Police encouraged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).