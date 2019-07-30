Maple Grove police say criminal activity is likely connected to the death of a man found Tuesday morning in a city park.

Officers were called to Lakeview Knolls Park about 6:25 a.m. When they arrived, officers found the man unconscious and determined he was dead, Capt. Adam Lindquist of the Maple Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Few other details were immediately available, but “the scene circumstances indicate criminal activity,” Lindquist said.

There did not appear to be a threat to the public, Lindquist said.

The investigation by the police department, the Hennepin County Crime Lab and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office continued Tuesday morning. The park off 93rd Avenue N. and Harbor Lane and the parking lot of adjoining Emmanuel Christian Center Maple Grove remained closed.