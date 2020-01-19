The man whose body was found many hours after a car crash in a Shakopee highway median late last week near the crash scene has been identified as a 22-year-old from Eagan.

Ryan W. Hobot is the person whose body was found Thursday afternoon in the median of Hwy. 169 near Canterbury Road, according to a military organization in which he was a member.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the circumstances of Hobot’s death. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday morning it may release preliminary information about his death later in the day or Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that former … Cadet Ryan Wesley Hobot has passed away,” read a Facebook notice posted late Saturday from the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, with teaches teens about the Navy, Coast Guard and merchant marine services. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Cadet Hobot and his family.”

A Hyundai Elantra identified by the State Patrol as belonging to Hobot veered left into the median Wednesday and crashed before coming to a stop in the left lane on northbound Hwy. 169.

A short time later, a Saturn Ion was driving in the left lane of northbound Hwy. 169 struck the Elantra, and two people were seen running from the area, according to emergency dispatch audio. The Elantra was pushed onto the right shoulder. Troopers at the time could not find the Elantra’s driver.

About 3 p.m. Thursday, someone reported to police seeing a body in the median in the same area, dispatch audio also disclosed.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Klecatsky & Sons.