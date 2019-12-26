Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday night at the bottom of a swimming pool in a Hopkins apartment building.

First responders were called about 7:30 p.m. to the Greenfield Apartments at 920 Feltl Court, according to Hopkins police Sgt. Michael Glassberg. The man was dead when pulled from the pool.

Investigators remained on the scene late Wednesday, Glassberg said. The man’s identity and exact cause of death will be released after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

