A 67-year-old man was found dead early Friday in Hopkins, and authorities have a man in custody in connection with his death, police said.
Police were called about 3:40 a.m. to a burglary in process at a residence on the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. When officers arrived they found the man dead, said Sgt. Michael Glassberg.
Officers arrested the suspect a short time after they arrived on the scene. The man was in the area at the time, Glassberg said.
Police were still processing the scene Friday morning and released few other details, including how the victim died.
