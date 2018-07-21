A man was found dead in a car early Saturday in south Minneapolis, the likely victim of a shooting, police said.

Police responded at 2:41 a.m. to shots fired in the area of the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South and found the body. Police said evidence suggested that a handgun was used.

Officers searched the scene and neighborhood, collecting evidence. There have been no arrests.

The Medical Examiner’s office will identify the victim and cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text 847411. All tips are anonymous.