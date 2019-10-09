Authorities have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot to death in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis last week, allegedly in a dispute over a woman.

Moniir M. Abdi, of St. Paul, died less than an hour after he and another man were shot early in the evening on Oct. 2 in the 2300 block of E. Franklin Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspected gunman, Abdirahman M. Farah, 22, of Plymouth, allegedly tried to flee the country and was arrested the next day at an airport in Connecticut. Farah was charged via arrest warrant Oct. 4 in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree assault. He remained in Connecticut Tuesday pending extradition.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg had flagged police down in the area. Both victims were taken to HCMC, where Abdi died.

The wounded victim told police Farah had shot them because he was upset that a woman he knew was with the two victims, according to the criminal complaint.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and allegedly shows Farah speaking with the victims and a woman.

Abdi appeared to de-escalate the situation, but Farah allegedly retrieved a gun from a parked vehicle, fired multiple times and fled in a vehicle, the charges read.

Farah was also charged on Sept. 30 in Hennepin County with three counts of second-degree assault. The complaint in that case alleged that on March 4, Farah left a Minneapolis apartment building, approached three people sitting in a car and shot at them.

Police were familiar with Farah because of his involvement in “several recent shootings” related to Somali gang conflict, according to the complaint.