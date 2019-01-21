The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man fatally shot Saturday night in a north Minneapolis alley as Donzel Bell.

Bell, 31, died of multiple gun shot wounds and his death was classified as a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

Bell, of Minneapolis, was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday in an alley between the 3600 blocks of Penn and Queen avenues N. Police arrived and found Bell had been shot.

The first officers who arrived on the scene provided Bell medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Bell was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died in the emergency room about an hour later, police said.

Police have made no arrests and continue to investigate.

Anybody with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be left anonymously. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.