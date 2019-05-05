The man who was fatally shot early Friday in the Warehouse District in downtown Minneapolis has been identified.

Artrail Tevin Pritchard, 26, of St. Paul, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

Police continue to look for suspects in the shooting.

Preliminary information indicated that a disturbance between two groups of people escalated into gunfire, police said.

Pritchard was struck when shots rang out at 12:20 a.m. on the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue. Officers arrived to find a good Samaritan helping Pritchard, who died later at HCMC.