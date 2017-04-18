A man was fatally shot Monday near St. Albans Street and Fuller Avenue, St. Paul police said.

The shooting is a separate incident from one reported near the Dale Street station on the LRT Green Line two hours later, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection at 2:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating “what led to the shooting and who is responsible,” St. Paul police said in a news release.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

Family members of the victim, whose name is not yet known, gathered near the site of the shooting at 9:30 p.m. for a candlelight vigil.

Chris Juhn, a photographer who was at the scene, said just before 10:15 p.m. he saw someone in a hooded sweatshirt about half-block away shooting into the crowd of about 40 people. Juhn said he heard about 15 to 25 shots.

“Everybody ran,” Juhn said. No one was hit, he added. Police arrived within minutes, Juhn said.