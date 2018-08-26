Authorities have identified the man who was fatally pinned under his tractor in northwestern Minnesota as a state conservation officer.

Kyle K. Quittschreiber, 26, was killed Friday when the tractor rolled over on a hill next to his home northwest of Frazee on County Road 54, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Quittschreiber, assigned to the Detroit Lakes station, joined the state Department of Natural Resources as a conservation officer in early 2016.

"The Becker County Sheriff's Office extends heartfelt sympathies to the family of MN DNR Officer Kyle Quittschreiber," Sheriff Todd Glander said in a statement. "Thoughts and prayers are extended to the MN DNR and entire Law Enforcement Family. We lost a fine officer and he will truly be missed."

Quittschreiber was one of 13 in his class who completed the 12-week conservation officer academy at Camp Ripley in October 2015, along with 16 weeks of field training with experienced conservation officers.

Earlier this month, according to a weekly DNR report, Quittschreiber tended to a wide range of assignments including the usual fishing and boating enforcement. He also checked on bear baiting activity, assisted with the search for a missing child and the search for illicit drugs that were thrown out of a vehicle that had been stopped by a state trooper.