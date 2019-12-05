A man was pinned under a piece of farming equipment on his central Minnesota land and died, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday in Krain Township, about 6 miles north of Albany, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Wielenberg. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller reported that a family member found Wielenberg unresponsive under an overturned gravity box, which is used to move grain.

The Sheriff’s Office explained that it appeared the box overturned when he attempted to break up a corn bridge, which forms when the grain is in poor condition and cavities form below.