A man was fatally pinned in northwestern Wisconsin while repairing a piece of logging equipment, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred midday Monday in the woods along Hwy. 8 west of the city of Barron, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

The woods on that parcel had suffered a blowdown during a storm last year, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Nathan P. Hecker, 56, of Stone Lake, Wis., was repairing a pice of equipment on a log skidding machine, when he became pinned between the cab and the engine compartment, Fitzgerald said.

Someone with Hecker called 911. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Ambulance and the Barron Fire Department were among the emergency personnel to respond, but Hecker died at the scene.