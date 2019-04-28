Authorities have identified the man who was fatally hit by a train in Fargo.

Trent A. Mitchell, 24, was struck by an eastbound train early Thursday evening near the intersection of 2nd Street and 4th Avenue N, police said.

Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Police said Mitchell had no permanent address. Court records show he has had contact with law enforcement over minor offenses in the Minnesota counties of Becker, Clay and Mille Lacs.