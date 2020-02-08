Don’t trust the internet for everything.
A man who was making his way back to his Minneapolis hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday tried to cross the icy Mississippi River near the Stone Arch Bridge and fell partly through the ice.
He told the fire crews that rescued him that his Google Maps directed him to cross the river, according to Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner, who speculated that the man misinterpreted the direction and should have crossed the bridge instead.
“I think that’s probably what Google Maps meant,” Tyner said.
The man, who was visiting from out of state, had a mild case of hypothermia, Tyner said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Man falls through ice in Minneapolis, says Google Maps told him to cross river
The man, who was from another state, had a mild case of hypothermia.
Local
Snowstorm to blanket Twin Cities, much of central, southern Minnesota
The forecast calls for 4 to 5 inches in the metro area, with heavier accumulations to the south.
St. Paul
Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Paul's Highland Park
Police believe the driver was under the influence of drugs.
Local
White House plan to deport Hmong, Lao immigrants draws Rep. McCollum's ire
The proposal could affect 700 Minnesotans, advocates say.
Local
Police: 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on the city's northwest side.