Don’t trust the internet for everything.

A man who was making his way back to his Minneapolis hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday tried to cross the icy Mississippi River near the Stone Arch Bridge and fell partly through the ice.

He told the fire crews that rescued him that his Google Maps directed him to cross the river, according to Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner, who speculated that the man misinterpreted the direction and should have crossed the bridge instead.

“I think that’s probably what Google Maps meant,” Tyner said.

The man, who was visiting from out of state, had a mild case of hypothermia, Tyner said.