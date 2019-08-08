A man fell into the water as he was exiting his boat at a marina in Inver Grove Heights and drowned, authorities said Thursday.
The incident occurred well after dark Wednesday at Twin City Marina on the Mississippi River shoreline, said Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie.
Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel got the man out of the water and began resuscitation efforts before he was taken to Regions Hospital, Leslie said.
Leslie said the man later died. His identity has yet to be released.
Emergency medical personnel on the scene reported that the man, in his 50s, had been underwater for about 1½ hours, according to dispatch audio.
The sheriff said investigators continue to look into why the man fell.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Man falls into water at east metro marina and drowns
The man was recovered, taken to Regions and died, authorities said.
Local
Alcohol use suspected in crash near Sleepy Eye that killed 2
Alcohol use is suspected as a factor in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in southern Minnesota that killed two people and injured five others,…
Local
Damaging storm leaves thousands without power
Another powerful storm in northeastern Wisconsin knocked down trees and power lines, caused street flooding and left thousands without power.
Local
Minn. health officials declare outbreak of hepatitis A
Vaccinations are urged for high-risk people, such as those in homeless shelters and jails.
East Metro
Arrest made after 3 shot, wounded in Maplewood; Regions Hospital briefly locked down
The brief hospital lockdown was due to family member tensions.