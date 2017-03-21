A man was found shot to death more than two hours after he exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation and has yet to disclose whose gunfire killed the suspect Monday in Northland Township, roughly 12 miles north of East Grand Forks.

The incident started about 11:20 a.m. with the suspect shooting out the back window of a rural mail carrier’s vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the gunman has yet to be released, and authorities have not addressed a motive for his actions.

No one else was physically harmed during the altercations near 160th Street and 410th Avenue NW.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The mail carrier called authorities and reported that his rear window had been shot out while on his route.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene and was confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a high-powered rifle.

The man shot at the deputy, and the round hit the squad vehicle. The deputy returned fire.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man was found dead outside his home.