A man died last weekend when his motorcycle crashed in the middle of the night in Burnsville, authorities said Monday.

Michael J. Fitch, 45, of Elko New Market, and his motorcycle were spotted by a passing motorist shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in a ditch off the Hwy. 13 frontage road near Sheridan Avenue S., according to police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Fitch was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Paul Walsh