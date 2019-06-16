A man died Friday night in Crow Wing County when his truck collided head-on with a semitrailer truck, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Curtis Leroy Blahosky, 59, of Brainerd was driving the Freightliner semi westbound on County Road 12 in Irondale Township about 7:15 p.m. when he collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound. The crash happened near the county road’s intersection with Hawks Road.

Scott Ronald Bundy, 62, of Deerwood was driving the Silverado and died as a result of the crash. Blahosky wasn’t injured.

The collision occurred several miles southeast of Crosby. Brainerd is 10 to 15 miles southwest of Irondale Township.