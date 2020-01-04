A 39-year-old man died while in custody in the Crow Wing County jail early Friday.
“Life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Police in Nisswa had arrested the man, whose name was not provided, on a warrant. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the date of the arrest.
The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the statement said.
