Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Saturday in a burned house in Cass Lake, Minn.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, firefighters were called to a fully engulfed home in the area of 2nd Street E. in Cass Lake at 11:14 p.m. Friday. After the flames were extinguished, the man’s body was found in the burned structure.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
STAFF REPORT
