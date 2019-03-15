A man died early Friday after being shot inside a St. Paul home, accordng to a police spokesman.

St. Paul officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Elfelt Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they did not find the victim. After speaking with several people in the home at the time of the shooting, police said they learned the victim had been driven to Regions Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and are working to determine a motive and a suspect, according to police.

It was St. Paul’s sixth homicide this year.

-- Emma Dill