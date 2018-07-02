Dakota County has charged a man with murder for driving his van into an Eagan couple and killing them Thursday night, according to the county attorney’s office.

Jonna Kojo Armartey, 36 and formerly of Eagan, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

According to the complaint, he deliberately hit Diane Peterson, 58, and Roger Peterson, 74, with his van shortly before 10 p.m. near a strip mall on Hwy. 13 in Eagan. Armartey told police that the Petersons had “freaked him out,” so he sped up and “hit them hard.” He didn’t know the couple, the complaint says.

The Petersons were later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

After hitting the couple, Armartey fled the scene and abandoned his silver minivan about a mile away. He was arrested by police several hours later at an Apple Valley motel.

At the time of the incident Artmartey was on probation for three felony convictions, all in Dakota County. He was convicted of motor vehicle theft, third-degree assault of a corrections officer and fourth-degree assault of a psychiatrist in March 2016.

He was civilly committed from June 9, 2016 to Dec. 8, 2017 after a psychiatrist concluded that he wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial.