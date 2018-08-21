Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed in a Shakopee apartment by a man who severely injured himself and is now charged with murder.

Enedelia Perez Garcia, 27, died at the scene on Aug. 12 from her multiple wounds, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia was killed late that afternoon during a fight at a home in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, roughly 5 miles west of her Shakopee residence, police said.

Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, 35, was treated at the scene for self-inflicted injuries and hospitalized in critical condition. He was booked into jail Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

Federal immigration authorities have been notified of Diaz-Carbajal's jailing because "his immigration status is in question," Police Capt. Craig Robson said Tuesday.

An online fundraising effort has been initiated on behalf of Garcia's mother, who wants to have her daughter buried in Mexico.

The page's sponsor said that Garcia's killer was her former boyfriend and that Garcia leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter who lives in California.

Authorities also have yet to reveal a motive behind the incident other than to say it involves domestic violence.

Diaz-Carbajal's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drunken driving, on in 2004 and the other 2008.