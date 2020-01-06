A 41-year-old man was charged Monday in the murder of a Minneapolis woman who was abducted in Maple Grove and killed on New Year’s Eve.

Cedric L. Berry, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Monique Baugh, a 28-year-old Realtor, who police suspect was kidnapped from a home she was showing by someone driving a rental truck before she was found shot several times in an alley in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue N. with duct tape around a wrist.

Berry was booked into jail Friday and remains held in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Two search warrant affidavits filed Friday tied her killing to an alleged drug rivalry between Berry and Baugh’s boyfriend, who was also shot on New Year’s Eve but survived. Police located him in the 4800 block of Humboldt Ave. N., the documents said.

The court records filed in Baugh’s killing revealed that the suspect U-Haul was spotted in Maple Grove and then later in the alley behind the home where her boyfriend was shot. Emergency dispatch audio revealed that the 29-year-old boyfriend was in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

The home that was targeted is the same as an address listed in public records for Baugh.

Baugh worked as an agent for Kris Lindahl Real Estate, among the leaders in the industry in the Twin Cities.