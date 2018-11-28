A man with a long history of committing burglaries escaped Wednesday morning from the Hennepin County jail in downtown Minneapolis and remains at large, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the fugitive as Michael F. Simon, 57, of Hopkins. He escaped about 7 a.m., officials said.

Simon was spotted on a surveillance camera fleeing east on S. 3rd Street, according to emergency dispatch audio.

One officer described Simon as “wearing all orange” and a dark blue jacket at the time he fled, according to the dispatch audio.

Another officer said a witness reported seeing “somebody running across the top of the skyway from the jail toward the Haaf ramp.”

A window on one of the building’s upper floors has been boarded, and a Sheriff’s Office source said that Simon fled through that opening.

There was a police presence outside the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility following an apparent prisoner escape.

The Haaf and Gateway parking ramps nearby were searched by officers, as well as an area south of downtown along the Mississippi River.

A spokeswoman for the Gateway ramp confirmed the structure was briefly closed, but declined to say more.

Simon was booked into the jail on Sept. 25 on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud involving a case in Edina, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Simon also is under supervised release from prison stemming from a 2015 burglary conviction in Hennepin County.

His criminal history spans nearly all of his adult life and includes at least 15 convictions for burglaries committed around the Twin Cities area.

He has been convicted twice for theft, twice for forging checks and once each for receiving stolen goods, property damage, assault and drug possession.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about Simon’s whereabouts to call 911 or 1-888-988-TIPS (8477).

Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this story.