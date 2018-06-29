Police are holding a 36-year-old man suspected in the hit-and-run deaths of two pedestrians late Thursday night in Eagan.

Officers found the victims shortly before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of a business off Hwy. 13 and east of Cedar Av. They were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where they were pronounced dead.

Based on descriptions from witnesses, police found the suspect’s vehicle at 11 p.m. outside a nearby restaurant, La Fonda De Los Lobos.

Several hours later, they found the suspect at the AmericInn in Apple Valley and arrested him shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the incident, which is being investigated by the State Patrol in addition to Eagan police. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

STAFF REPORT