A Hastings man has been arrested in connection with a fatal road incident involving a massive boulder that killed a Shoreview mother and daughter Wednesday afternoon, Rosemount police said.

Police arrested Joe P. Czeck, 33, on Wednesday night. They say that an 800-pound rock fell from a truck he was driving and killed Jena H. Christiansen, 32, and her mother, Karen J. Christiansen, 67.

The pair were traveling north on Rich Valley Boulevard in Rosemount when, according to police, the boulder came off a southbound Czeck Services commercial truck and crashed into their Toyota Avalon.

Both women died of blunt force head trauma, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said in a news release.

Czeck, who did not stop at the scene and was later located in Inver Grove Heights, declined to give a statement when he was arrested. He was being held in the Dakota County jail, and charges are pending.

Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott called accidents like this one extraordinarily rare.

Karen J. Christiansen, 67, and her daughter, Jena H.Christiansen, 32,were killed when a boulder flew off a truck, striking their car. The photo was provided by Jenaís boyfriend, Ryan Kilian.

“You could try to recreate that a million-plus times and you could never recreate that,” he said.

Scott estimated the boulder was about 3 feet by 3 feet.

Jena’s boyfriend, Ryan Kilian, said Wednesday night that his heart was broken.

“How does this happen / Jena Christiansen, you are my world / Wake me up from this nightmare,” he wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“The world lost an angel,” he said, describing Jena as someone who would do anything for anyone who needed help.

Kilian said he knew it was an accident, but said her death ruined many lives, including his.

Jena was the general manager at several Red Lobster locations. “All of her employees loved her,” he wrote in a message.