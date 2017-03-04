A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnetonka park-and-ride ramp late Friday evening, according to Minnetonka police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the park-and-ride ramp about 11:13 p.m., according to a news release. The ramp is located at 11201 Wayzata Blvd., on a shopping center near Hwy. 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.

Officers found an adult man at the ramp with a gunshot wound to his head, police say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the alleged suspect ran off on foot. Police found the man in the woods near Crane Lake across the highway and arrested him at 1:58 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is being held pending charges. Minnetonka police say they are not seeking other suspects.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Minnetonka police were assisted by a number of units, including police departments from neighboring suburbs, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

