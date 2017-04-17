A video circulating on Facebook shows a confrontation outside an Edina store between a group of teens playing with toy Nerf guns and a couple allegedly brandishing a real weapon at them.

Edina police said no shots were fired and no arrests were made, but they are investigating the incident.

According to the video posted on Facebook last Wednesday by one of the teens, the argument began after they allegedly were playing with Nerf guns inside an Edina store and then went outside in the parking lot after they refused to put away their toy guns.

Edina police said they responded on Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at a Wendy’s on 3301 Hazelton Road.

The 72-second video begins outside in the parking lot with a man standing in front of the driver’s side of his truck.

The teens yell at the couple as the man reaches into his right side and allegedly pulls out an actual gun — threatening the teens.

“I wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t do it,” a woman says as she steps in between the man and one of the teens holding a Nerf gun.

She then tells the man to “put away” the alleged gun.

“I asked you to stop playing in the store. I was respectful. I said ‘please stop,’ ” the woman continues as she walks toward the teens.

“Put your phone away. Act like a human,” she says. “I asked you to put your toys away.”

One of the teens says off-camera: “He accidentally shot him.”

As the woman makes her way back to the truck, the teens ask the man to put the “gun down.”

Police offered no other details.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora