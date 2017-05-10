A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his friend’s grandfather in the elderly man’s Eden Prairie home, hiding in the basement for two days before he carried out the killing.

Nathan Foth, of Le Sueur, Minn., entered his plea Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court and remains jailed ahead of sentencing on July 14 for second-degree murder in the death last summer of 74-year-old Allen Retzer.

Under questioning before the court, Foth said he had been in a hospital emergency room two days before the killing for a drug episode.

Having nowhere to go after being released, he went to Retzer’s home near Mitchell Lake, having been there previously. He broke in through a locked basement door and hid there for two days, he told the court.

Foth said he was hearing voices and talking to himself, but the voices stopped by the time he went upstairs with a knife and killed Retzer.

Eight days later, the Utah State Patrol found Retzer’s van in Draper. A law enforcement search of the vehicle turned up Foth’s fingerprints on two water bottles from Retzer’s home and on a rifle case, prosecutors said.

Foth was arrested Aug. 23 on a bus heading from Oregon to Minnesota.