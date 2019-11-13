Authorities have identified the 75-year-old man who was brutally beaten and later died after asking a group of young men to lower their voices on a Metro Transit bus last week.

Shirwa Hassan Jibril, of Minneapolis, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday evening. He died at HCMC hospital in downtown Minneapolis of complications from blunt force head injuries, according to the office.

Charges against Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, who was accused in the attack, were amended from felony assault to second-degree murder Tuesday. His bail was set at $150,000.

In the afternoon of Nov. 6, Jibril boarded a bus shortly before a group that included Davis-Miles. Overhead cameras showed Jibril approaching the group and asking them to stop being loud. The group then threatened to beat him once he got off the bus.

The group followed Jibril once he exited the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center. Davis-Miles walked parallel to him and punched him once, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement, according to charges.

Davis-Miles shook hands “in a congratulatory manner” with one of his friends as Jibril lay unconscious on the ground, charges say. Others in the group rummaged through his pockets.

Jibril suffered a critical brain injury in the attack and had not been expected to survive.