A 75-year-old man is hospitalized in grave condition after an assault following an altercation on a Metro Transit bus near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Lake Street.

Minneapolis police were called at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue, where they came upon the victim and spoke with witnesses, who said the victim became involved in a verbal exchange on the bus. When the victim got off the bus, a suspect and three others followed the him. After another altercation, the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, struck the elderly man, causing him to fall and strike his head. The suspect remains at large.

Police spokesman John Elder said investigators, along with Metro Transit police, are reviewing all surveillance video connected to the incident, including from the bus and nearby businesses and homes to determine the suspect’s identity.

STAFF REPORT